Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.23 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.1% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

