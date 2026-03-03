Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,686,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

