Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 392.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

NYSE ED opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $115.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

In related news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,864.29. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

