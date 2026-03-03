Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $486.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.36.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.53, for a total transaction of $10,141,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,457.40. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

