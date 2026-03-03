Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

