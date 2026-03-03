Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in eBay by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.