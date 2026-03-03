Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,765,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,066,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,906,000 after buying an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after buying an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,820,000 after buying an additional 249,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

