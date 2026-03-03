Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.79 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,170,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,973,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,874,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,075,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $195.72 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.11 and a 200-day moving average of $303.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Positive Sentiment: L3Harris announced Kenneth (Ken) Sharp will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 16, and Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus full-time on leading Missile Solutions and scaling solid rocket motor production — management framed this as accelerating the segment to meet urgent missile demand and preparing Missile Solutions for an eventual IPO. Read More.

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,958.90. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

