Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $3,540,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $6,096,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

