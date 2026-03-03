Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,480. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.36.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.89 and a 200 day moving average of $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

