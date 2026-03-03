Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $287.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 212,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,716.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,451 shares of company stock worth $60,453,896. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.