Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

