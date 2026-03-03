Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $206.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

