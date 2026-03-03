Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $206.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.
Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.
See Also
