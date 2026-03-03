Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $5.26 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,989,000 after purchasing an additional 488,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 822,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total value of $956,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,375.80. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,938,428. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.33.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $412.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

