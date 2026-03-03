Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $278.00 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.87, for a total transaction of $875,431.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,672.20. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,674.69. This trade represents a 70.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Research raised F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

