Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 14,166 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,513 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 785,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 698.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 651,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 569,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. New Street Research set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

