Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 16,144 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 695,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,013,000 after purchasing an additional 703,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 347,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,804,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 713,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 430,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $169.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $265,383.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $40,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,607.94. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

