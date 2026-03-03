Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,351 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $533.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.40 and a fifty-two week high of $552.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

