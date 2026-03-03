Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 24,395 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kroger and other grocers are increasingly using dynamic pricing tools to adjust prices in real time, which can help protect margins and respond faster to localized competition and inflation/deflation pressures. Walmart, Kroger and others use dynamic pricing: report
- Positive Sentiment: Kroger expanded its Private Selection® premium ready-meal lineup (20+ SKUs) aimed at higher-margin, convenience-seeking shoppers — a direct initiative to lift basket spend and mix. Kroger Private Selection expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Community engagement: Kroger leaders packed 1,000 boxes to fight hunger — positive PR that can support customer loyalty and brand perception. Kroger leaders fill 1,000 boxes to help fight against hunger
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a Q4 preview of Kroger estimates — keep an eye on same-store sales, margins and FY2025 guidance versus consensus when Q4 results are released. Analysts’ detail could move shares on any deviations. Zacks Q4 preview for Kroger
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market earnings trends remain largely steady, which is neutral for retailers; Kroger’s stock will still react to company-specific results and guidance. S&P 500 earnings context
- Neutral Sentiment: Local store-level reports (Indiana) and mixed consumer product reviews are being shared publicly; these are noteworthy for operations/PR but limited immediate impact unless they signal a broader footprint change. Is Kroger closing more Indiana stores?
- Negative Sentiment: Publix’s push into Kentucky (near Kroger’s HQ) is intensifying local price competition and could pressure market share and margins in key markets. Publix expansion into Kroger’s backyard
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut Kroger to Equal Weight citing spending concerns and muted near-term growth just after Kroger named former Walmart exec Greg Foran as CEO following a board probe and the failed Albertsons bid — this raises governance/strategy uncertainty that can keep sentiment pressured. Wells Fargo rating cut and CEO change
Kroger Stock Up 1.2%
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
