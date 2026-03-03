Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 24,395 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

