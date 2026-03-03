Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 32,125 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,309 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 566.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

