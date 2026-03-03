Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 45,385 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $56.19.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. This trade represents a 83.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.