Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,619 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

