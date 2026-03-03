Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 8,704 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. Navera Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $110,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,433,000 after purchasing an additional 360,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,177,000 after purchasing an additional 227,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average is $227.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.14.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

