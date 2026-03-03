Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after purchasing an additional 446,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,736,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,650,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $475.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. The trade was a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

