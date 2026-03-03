Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.