Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

APH stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

