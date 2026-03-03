Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 219.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 224.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

IQV stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

