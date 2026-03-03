Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,221,000 after buying an additional 2,701,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,841 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

