Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,407,000 after buying an additional 163,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,662,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 97,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $839,015.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,943.08. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $1,817,720. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $119.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

