Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 238.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

