Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

