Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EXC opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

