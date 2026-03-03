Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1731 per share and revenue of $138.5830 million for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertz Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies is a Canadian-based technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of hardware and software solutions for the media and entertainment industry. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, the company develops end-to-end systems for video production, signal processing, content distribution and network management. Evertz serves a diverse range of customers including broadcasters, cable and satellite operators, streaming services and live event producers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses video routers, encoders and decoders, multiviewers, telemetry and monitoring systems, as well as software-defined infrastructure for IP-based media workflows.

