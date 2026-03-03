Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 33.73%.The company had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,951,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 381,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,636.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,132,351.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 616,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,717. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,849 shares of company stock worth $15,917,463. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Exelixis

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

