Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

