Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

