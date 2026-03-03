Flughafen Zürich (UZAPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share and revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $351.79 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $228.69 and a 52-week high of $351.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.39.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG is the publicly traded company responsible for the operation and development of Zurich Airport, Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub. While airport operations in the region date back to 1948, the company in its current corporate form was established in 2000 as a public–private partnership. It oversees infrastructure management, including runways, terminals and airside services, ensuring compliance with international safety and regulatory standards.

The company’s core business activities cover a broad spectrum of airport-related services.

