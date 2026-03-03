Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS) Insider Adam Turnbull Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRSGet Free Report) insider Adam Turnbull acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,500,000.00.

Forrestania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.94 and a beta of 1.01.

About Forrestania Resources

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

