Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI Stake Decreased by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,341 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

