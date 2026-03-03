Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 7302290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $3.20 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 1.4%

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $927.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 543.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 915,154 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Galiano Gold by 939.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp grew its position in Galiano Gold by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 6,505,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 4,027,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company’s primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold’s flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

