GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $61,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $881.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $730.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.58. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93. The company has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

