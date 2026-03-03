Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 272113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $440.76 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -17.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesis Energy by 220.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 122,271 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 478,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy’s operations are organized into several key business segments.

