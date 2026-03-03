Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.75, with a volume of 851850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.

GEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,140. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

