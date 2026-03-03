Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. Globant has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $151.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 199.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,827,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,819,000 after buying an additional 1,881,940 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,400,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,936,000 after acquiring an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,283,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,292,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Globant by 14,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Globant by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,777,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,209,000 after purchasing an additional 138,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

