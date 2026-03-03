GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,442 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 52,885 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $678,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AAPB opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.4092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.8%.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

