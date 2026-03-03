HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,948,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,464,541.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,452.64. The trade was a 64.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162. 12.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,405,000 after buying an additional 2,361,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 2,084,888 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

