Head-To-Head Survey: CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) and RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM)

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC – Get Free Report) and RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEA Industries and RYTHM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEA Industries $2.80 million 57.75 $120.28 million $2.73 1.34 RYTHM $16.30 million 2.28 -$41.75 million ($10.65) -1.63

Analyst Recommendations

CEA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RYTHM. RYTHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEA Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CEA Industries and RYTHM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEA Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 RYTHM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

CEA Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYTHM has a beta of 9.87, meaning that its stock price is 887% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEA Industries and RYTHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEA Industries 1,746.98% 218.07% 168.38% RYTHM -269.95% -146.47% -45.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of RYTHM shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of CEA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of RYTHM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEA Industries beats RYTHM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About RYTHM

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.