Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $180,055,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 26.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,453,000 after buying an additional 832,444 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $48,283,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.04. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

