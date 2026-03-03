Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $4,147,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $248.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.48.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

