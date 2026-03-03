IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.09 and last traded at C$33.16, with a volume of 2430301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

